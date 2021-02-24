Young Israelis living with parents up sharply, even before Covid

Of the 1.96 million young adults aged 18-34 living in Israel in 2018, according to a survey by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, 978,000, exactly half, were living without a partner or children with their parents. 42% lived with their families and 7% lived alone or shared an apartment.

The number of young people living with their parents was growing in 2018, both in the Jewish and Arab sectors, and that number has likely grown more since the Covid-19 crisis has left so many young people unemployed. Young people serving in army are considered to be living with their parents, even though in practice they may spend most of their time living on military bases.

The Central Bureau of Statistics found that 56% of the young people aged 18-34 living at home were men and only 44% women. As the age rises the percentage of young people living with their parents falls. Young Israeli Arabs were 1.6 times more likely to be living at home than young Israeli Jews.

In 2000, 35.5% of young Israeli Jews aged 25-29 lived with their parents while in 2018 that figure had risen to 40.3%. In 2000 17.6% of young Israeli Jewish women aged 25-29 lived with their parents while in 2018 that figure had risen to 26.9%.

The rise was even sharper in Israeli Arab society. 50.2% of Arab men aged 25-29 lived with their parents in 2000, rising to 66.4% in 2018. 23.9% of Israeli Arab women aged 25-29 lived with their parents in 2000, rising to 33% in 2018.

The survey found that the more religious the family, the more likely that young people are living at home with their parents.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021