Zelenskyy slams Israel for lack of support in Knesset speech

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Knesset this evening in a video conference from Ukraine. Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy introduced Zeneskyy by saying that the Russian attack on Ukraine was a blatant violation of international arrangements and that a ceasefire should be declared as quickly as possible.

Zelenskyy said that just as the Germans planned a "final solution" for the Jews, now the Russians are planning "a final solution" for Ukrainians. "They talk about this openly in Moscow," he said.

Zelenskyy was critical of the Israeli government. "Can you explain to me why we are calling on the entire world to help us and we are requesting assistance and we have asked you for assistance and even entry visas? But what is this difference? These calculations? Or mediation without choosing sides? I leave you to choose your answers but I want to point out that indifference kills. Calculations can be wrong. You can mediate between states but not between good and evil.

Zelenskyy added, "Your Iron Dome is the best system. We know that you can support your own interests and also help Ukraine protect Ukrainian Jews. Many might ask why we can't get weapons from you and why Israel has not imposed major sanctions on Russia. Why aren't you putting pressure on businesses in Russia. You have to live with these answers. The Ukrainians have made their choice. 80 years ago we saved Jews and we have some of the world's righteous among us. Now Israel can also choose. Thank you for everything."

