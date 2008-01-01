Israel's tech leaders 2022

Ayoub was the youngest student in his class at the Technion. Institute of Technology. From there he made his way to the largest technology companies in the world.
"It's immensely satisfying - we're doing things that are really important for our country."
"What frightened me wasn’t that the company wouldn’t succeed, but that I wouldn’t be able to fulfil the responsibility placed on me. But I decided not to let fear control me."
"A cyber attack can disconnect patients from medical equipment. We prevent that."
“Once we showed we were good, and the product was good, the company gave us Israelis more responsibility."