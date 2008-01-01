Israel's tech leaders 2022

search
Ali Ayoub credit: Eyal Itzhar Ali Ayoub: "As a kid, I'd wreck computers and reformat them"

Ayoub was the youngest student in his class at the Technion.  Institute of Technology. From there he made his way to the largest technology companies in the world.

Stav Ben-Dor credit: Eyal Itzhar Stav Ben-Dor: Gymnast turned head of missile propellant plant

"It's immensely satisfying - we're doing things that are really important for our country."

Raaz Herzberg credit: Eyal Itzhar Raaz Herzberg: From a safe job at Microsoft to Israel's fastest growing startup

"What frightened me wasn’t that the company wouldn’t succeed, but that I wouldn’t be able to fulfil the responsibility placed on me. But I decided not to let fear control me."

Shiri Ladelsky credit: Eyal Itzhar Shiri Ladelsky: Spoken Word artist by night, data scientist by day

"A cyber attack can disconnect patients from medical equipment. We prevent that."

Lea Stolowicz credit: Eyal Itzhar Lea Stolowicz: Giving Google Israel global influence

“Once we showed we were good, and the product was good, the company gave us Israelis more responsibility."

