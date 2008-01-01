Israel's tech leaders 2022

Ali Ayoub: "As a kid, I'd wreck computers and reformat them" Ayoub was the youngest student in his class at the Technion. Institute of Technology. From there he made his way to the largest technology companies in the world.

Raaz Herzberg: From a safe job at Microsoft to Israel's fastest growing startup "What frightened me wasn’t that the company wouldn’t succeed, but that I wouldn’t be able to fulfil the responsibility placed on me. But I decided not to let fear control me."