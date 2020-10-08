Isracard chairman Eyal Desheh forced out

After the major shareholders of credit card company Isracard (TASE: ISCD) indicated that they no longer want Eyal Desheh as chairman, and indicated that they would not vote for him in the upcoming shareholders meeting, the former Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) CFO has resigned. Desheh will reportedly leave the company at the beginning of February.

He was appointed Isracard chairman in July 2017 when Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) was still the owners of the credit card company. Investors on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) greeted Desheh's departure positively and the share price was up 6% in early afternoon trading.

Since its public offering, Isracard, which is Israel's largest credit card company, has no controlling shareholders, so the chairman and board of directors are chosen by the shareholders.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020