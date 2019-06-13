1,000 home Beit Shemesh urban renewal project approved

The National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas yesterday approved for deposit for public objections an urban renewal plan on the 40-dunam (10-acre) Ramat Lehi site in Beit Shemesh. The site contains 176 old apartments in eight old apartment block buildings. 100 of these apartments are owned by the Amidar government housing company.

Under the plan, the eight old buildings will be demolished and replaced by 10 new buildings of 10-25 storeys with an aggregate total of 1,000 apartments. Amidar will receive 100 of these apartments for publish housing. Some of the new apartments will have 80 square meters. The plan also includes 1,000 square meters of public space in the commercial façade along Hashiva Street, plus public buildings, including a school and kindergartens, with a total of 5,200 square meters.

The plan was designed by architectural firm Barre Levie Architects, founder of the Urban Renewal Corporation, headed by Ami Kahlon and Levi Kushnir, in cooperation with the Beit Shemesh municipality. Amidar reached agreements with Urban Renewal Corporation, after which other tenants on the site also signed agreements. 85% of the tenants on the site have now signed agreements. Adv. Ilan Charcon and Adv. Nurit Cohen-Katsav from the Charcon, Ben Ami, Asher & Co. law firm represent the tenants.

Ministry of Finance deputy budget director and National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas chairperson Ariel Yotzer said, "The plan was part of the focusing of the government's efforts on urban renewal throughout Israel. The Ramat Lehi site plan is good news for tenants living in the neighborhood, and the rest of the public wants to live in good quality housing in the city, while rebuilding and upgrading the old part of the city."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019