14,000 homes approved for Herzliya's Hof Hatechelet

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved the huge plan for Herzliya's Hof Hatechelet (Blue Coast), after hearing 46 objections. The main change of the plan has been to increase the density of construction from 30 housing units per 1,000 square meters to 34, and adding to 1,600 affordable apartments to the 12,500 housing units in the original plan.

The project will be built on one of Israel's most desirable stretches of land between the Mandarin Hotel at the northern tip of Tel Aviv and the Herzliya Marina. The area stretches inland to the Coastal Highway (Road 2). Most of the land is privately owned with some areas owned by the Israel Land Authority and Herzliya Municipality.

The new neighborhood in the southwest of Herzliya will include 14,100 housing units, 640,000 square meters of public and municipal buildings, 680,000 square meters of office space alongside Road 2, 30,000 square meters of commercial space, and 120,000 square meters of hotels with 2,000 rooms. Hof Hatechelet will also include a 690 dunams (172.5 acre) seafront park, and 130 dunams (42.5 acres) of open land including an archeological park.

