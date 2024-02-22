18,500 new homes approved for far north Tel Aviv

18,500 new homes have been approved for South Glilot in Tel Aviv by the National Priority Housing Planning and Building Committee. The plan for the northernmost part of Tel Aviv, which has been deposited for objections ahead of approval, includes 1.1 million square meters of office and commercial space.

The project will be built on an area 1,700 dunams (425 acres) bordered by Derekh Namir in the west, Road 5 to the north, the Ayalon Highway to the east and Ramat Aviv Gimmel to the south.

The new homes will be in 7-40 floor towers with 5,500 small apartments, 1,000 sheltered housing apartments, 2,500 apartments for rent and a further 2,500 apartment for rent at discounted prices. 450 apartments will be for long-term rent.

One of the companies that will benefit from the plans is Israel-Canada which owns 50 dunams (12.5 acres) of land in the project on which it will be able to build hundreds of apartments.

The Glilot area has no major public transport at present but in the future it will become a transport hub with stations on the M1 and M3 Metro lines, a railway station and bus terminal.

The original plan discussed by the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee included only 9,800 apartments but the number has grown because the area will be served by the Metro.

The plan is staunchly opposed by Ramat Hasharon to the north. Ramat Hasharon Mayor Avi Gruber said, "Today we were present at a nine-hour show and after an hour of internal discussions, none of our comments were accepted. Unfortunately, the state continues to ignore the cities whose territory the plan effects. This plan overruns the second largest narcissus field in Israel and the drainage area for Ramat Hasharon and northern Tel Aviv, and all this without paying any attention to experts. This is what planning tyranny looks like as it overruns land and cities.

