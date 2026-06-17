2 Quantum Art: End-to-end quantum computer

Quantum computing stocks have become one of the most desirable and volatile prospects for investors and speculators. Operating far from the spotlight, in the Ness Ziona Science Park, Quantum Art is the only Israeli company building an end-to-end quantum computer. The company plans to launch a powerful computer next year with a performance outstripping that of Nvidia's strongest supercomputers. Just two months ago, Quantum Art acquired a new backer: US investment fund Bedford Ridge Capital, which led a $140 million financing round by the Israeli company.

Tomorrow's quantum computers will be extraordinarily powerful, taking only seconds or minutes for calculations that existing computers take weeks or years to perform. They will accomplish this through a tiny processing unit in quantum computers called a "qubit." If the Quantum Art founders' plans work out, the quantum computer to be launched late next year will contain a microchip of up to 100 logical qubits - double the maximum computing power of the current strongest supercomputers of Nvidia and HP.

Efficient technology

The lively interest that Quantum Art is arousing in the quantum industry, especially among technology investors, is a result of its uniqueness in the sector. While trapped ions move around inside its competitors' computer, Quantum Art's technology cuts down on this flux, thereby enhancing the stability and precision of the computations. Laser beams "strum" the various ions and move them according to the calculation command "like a guitar is strummed," says Quantum Art cofounder and CEO Tal David.

At the same time, the ions method also has disadvantages. First of all, the technology is more expensive, which complicates the transition from a small prototype to an industrial computer as big as a printer. Another difficulty lies in the processing speed and the engineering difficulty of greatly multiplying the number of qubits, but Quantum Art claims to have a solution for all the problems.

No Unit 8200 veterans

The team behind Quantum Art stands out in the Israeli entrepreneurial landscape. Instead of Unit 8200 veterans who served together in the same unit, Quantum Art's team consists of PhDs in quantum physics in their 40s and 50s who spent decades doing research in prestigious laboratories and managing quantum projects in defense and government companies.

The brain behind the team is Weizmann Institute of Science VP Development and Communications Prof. Roee Ozeri. After completing his post-doctorate, he became the first scientist in Israel to build a miniature model of a trapped-ion quantum computer. Many Quantum Art employees were among Ozeri's students at the Weizmann Institute.

Ozeri's cofounders at Quantum Art are CEO Dr. Tal David and CTO Dr. Amit Ben Kish. They joined forces around the prototype that Ozeri built in a Weizmann Institute laboratory, while bringing unique methods for turning it into a full-scale model and accomplishing the task of turning the system into a truly commercial computer.

$1.5 billion market

Even without next year's expected quantum computer launch, the company's revenue from sales of basic quantum computers for testing already amounts to several million dollars.

Quantum Art projects about $100 million revenue in the next three years from sales of its high-power power computers.

The current global quantum market in cloud computing is already estimated at $1.5 billion, serving primarily giant companies like JP Morgan, BMW, and Boeing,.

"Many of today's customers are government companies or national quantum laboratories, but we're looking beyond this. In the future, cloud computing providers will also want to buy quantum processors. Quantum computers will not replace conventional computers; they will work side by side," David says.

Will you be the first in the world to launch such a powerful computer?

David: "I don't know whether we'll be the first, but we'll be in a good position in the first row. Our market is a blue ocean - no single player will completely control it. There are several companies in the end-to-end computer sector, ranging from major companies like IBM and Google to younger and smaller ones."

Your two competitors are already either listed on the stock exchange or on their way there. Are you considering an IPO?

"We founded the company to produce the world's biggest and best computers. Accomplishing this means assembling the best team and devising unique architecture. We’re recruiting resources in various ways - and we're certainly not waiting around."

Year founded: 2022

Capital raised: $164 million

Employees; 65

Investors: Bedford Ridge Capital, Battery Ventures, Amiti Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Entrée Capital, Disruptive AI, Poalim Equity, Hudson Bay Capital, Harel Insurance, Lumir Growth Partners

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

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