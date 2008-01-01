The Globes Most Promising Startups of 2026

103 investment firms helped to rank the most promising startups of 2026, and unsurprisingly AI features strongly.
The founders of Israeli-American company Majestic Labs aim to produce the GPU of the future. They’ve already raised over $100 million.
The three scientists who founded Quantum Art plan to launch their quantum computer next year, and expect $100 million revenue over the next three years.
.Port has built a control system that enables AI agents and developers to work together
The two-year-old startup rejected an acquisition offer from Anduril and is on its way to becoming a defense giant in its own right.
Since it was founded two years ago, Converge Bio has signed six deals and with the aid of AI manages to improve drugs in record time.
Co-founder Bar Winkler: "The product itself isn’t worth much if you don't connect it to dozens of systems within the enterprise."
NoTraffic began when its founders got tired of waiting for a traffic light to turn green in Israelץ It has become the largest network of smart traffic lights in the US.
"The startup cemetery is packed with products designed to monitor the elderly at home," says Sensi.AI cofounder and CEO Romi Gubes, whose company has tens of millions of dollars annual revenue.
"We wanted to rethink the entire field from the ground up."
Qodo, originally named Codium, has already won fame in Silicon Valley with customers like Nvidia and monday.com.
The Ness-Ziona based startup is developing a quantum computer based on the combination of photons and cold atoms.