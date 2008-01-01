The Globes Most Promising Startups of 2026

AI dominates investors' choices 103 investment firms helped to rank the most promising startups of 2026, and unsurprisingly AI features strongly.

1 Majestic Labs: Busting the memory wall The founders of Israeli-American company Majestic Labs aim to produce the GPU of the future. They’ve already raised over $100 million.

2 Quantum Art: End-to-end quantum computer The three scientists who founded Quantum Art plan to launch their quantum computer next year, and expect $100 million revenue over the next three years.

3 Port: Built for developers, a perfect fit for AI .

Port has built a control system that enables AI agents and developers to work together

4 Kela Technologies: An integrated defense platform The two-year-old startup rejected an acquisition offer from Anduril and is on its way to becoming a defense giant in its own right.

5 Converge Bio: Drug improvements within hours Since it was founded two years ago, Converge Bio has signed six deals and with the aid of AI manages to improve drugs in record time.

6 Wonderful: Holding the AI customer's hand Co-founder Bar Winkler: "The product itself isn’t worth much if you don't connect it to dozens of systems within the enterprise."

7 NoTraffic: Smart traffic lights preventing jams NoTraffic began when its founders got tired of waiting for a traffic light to turn green in Israelץ It has become the largest network of smart traffic lights in the US.

8 Sensi.AI: A 100% passive monitor for the elderly "The startup cemetery is packed with products designed to monitor the elderly at home," says Sensi.AI cofounder and CEO Romi Gubes, whose company has tens of millions of dollars annual revenue.

9 Vega: SIEM-less cybersecurity "We wanted to rethink the entire field from the ground up."

10 Qodo: Ensuring generated code is reliable Qodo, originally named Codium, has already won fame in Silicon Valley with customers like Nvidia and monday.com.