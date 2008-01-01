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Front > The Globes Most Promising Startups of 2026

The Globes Most Promising Startups of 2026

Globes Most Promising Startups 2026 AI dominates investors' choices

103 investment firms helped to rank the most promising startups of 2026, and unsurprisingly AI features strongly.

1 Majestic Labs: Busting the memory wall

The founders of Israeli-American company Majestic Labs aim to  produce the GPU of the future. They’ve already raised over $100 million.

Quantum Art founders Prof. Roee Ozeri, Dr. Tal David, Dr. Amit Ben Kish credit: Jonathan Bloom 2 Quantum Art: End-to-end quantum computer

The three scientists who founded Quantum Art plan to launch their quantum computer next year, and expect $100 million revenue over the next three years.

Zohar Einy, Yonatan Boguslavsky 3 Port: Built for developers, a perfect fit for AI

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Port has built a control system that enables AI agents and developers to work together

Alon Dror, Hamutal Meridor, Kela Technologies credit: Studio 206 4 Kela Technologies: An integrated defense platform

The two-year-old startup rejected an acquisition offer from Anduril and is on its way to becoming a defense giant in its own right.

Iddo Weiner, Dov Gertz, Oded Kalev credit: Omer Hacohen 5 Converge Bio: Drug improvements within hours

Since it was founded two years ago, Converge Bio has signed six deals and with the aid of AI manages to improve drugs in record time.

6 Wonderful: Holding the AI customer's hand

Co-founder Bar Winkler: "The product itself isn’t worth much if you don't connect it to dozens of systems within the enterprise."

Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, Or Sela credit: Hadar Golan 7 NoTraffic: Smart traffic lights preventing jams

NoTraffic began when its founders got tired of waiting for a traffic light to turn green in Israelץ It has become the largest network of smart traffic lights in the US.

Sensi.AI founders Nevo Elmalem, Romi Gubes, Alon Brener credit: Sensi.AI 8 Sensi.AI: A 100% passive monitor for the elderly

"The startup cemetery is packed with products designed to monitor the elderly at home," says Sensi.AI cofounder and CEO Romi Gubes, whose company has tens of millions of dollars annual revenue.

Shay Sandler, Eli Rozen 9 Vega: SIEM-less cybersecurity

"We wanted to rethink the entire field from the ground up."

Itamar Friedman, Dedy Kredo credit: Omer Hacohen 10 Qodo: Ensuring generated code is reliable

Qodo, originally named Codium, has already won fame in Silicon Valley with customers like Nvidia and monday.com.

Quantum Source management credit: Rami Zarnager Globes readers choose Quantum Source as favorite 2026 startup

The Ness-Ziona based startup is developing a quantum computer based on the combination of photons and cold atoms.

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