263 homes approved for Jerusalem's Jaffa Road

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has approved a high-rise residential development for deposit on the Blilious Compound between Jaffa Road and Shazar Boulevard near the western entrance to the city. The Blilious Compound is currently used as a car park for buses and served as a temporary central bus station during the 1990s when the new bus station was under construction. It is opposite the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs campus.

Under the new plan 227 apartments will be built in a 34-floor high-rise as well as 36 apartments in a five floor building for 263 apartments in total. In addition an office tower will be built with 70,000 square meters of office space.

Due to the vast amount of development, which the surrounding areas in undergoing, the committee also decided to build a new square facing Jaffa Road and a bridge extending over Shazar Boulevard and linking Jaffa Road and the Turim light railway station with future courts to be built and the Mishkenot Ha'Umah neighborhood.

The developers of the project are the Blilious Group, Drori Real Estate, AKA Real Estate and Ashtrom Properties Ltd. (TASE:ASPR). The project is designed by MYS - Moore Yaski Sivan Architects in partnership with Bitmn Ben-Tzur Architects.

