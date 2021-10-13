400 homes, 600 hotel rooms to replace Eilat naval base

The Israel Land Authority has approved the plan for vacating most of the naval base south of Eilat and will market 400 homes and 600 hotel rooms on the land. Vacating the base will begin in 18 months and take place in four stages making the land at the southern entrance to the Red Sea resort available for tourism and leisure.

The base extends over both sides of Road 90. The higher ground on the western section of the base covering 20.75 acres will be used for housing. On the eastern side of the highway the naval base will be reduced from 18 acres to 13 acres with five acres along the Red Sea coast vacated for hotels.

Eilat already has 11,000 hotel rooms with few new hotels built in recent years despite the high demand and which would reduce prices for rooms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2021

