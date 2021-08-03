5 groups approved for Jerusalem light rail blue, purple line tender

Israel's Ministry of Finance has announced the five consortia that have entered the evaluation stage for the tender to build, finance, operate and maintain the Jerusalem light rail Blue and Purple Lines are fit to make bids. The consortia include the largest Israeli and international companies in the transport infrastructure sector including companies already operating in Israel.

The five consortia are: Generation Capital (TASE: GNRS) and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5); JSC Transmasholding, Dan Transportation, and Lapidoth Capital; Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN), Spanish company CAF, and Noy Infrastructure Fund; Allied, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR), Minrav Holdings (TASE: MNRV), and Alstom; and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) and Egged Holdings.

The Blue and Purple Lines are part of the Jerusalem light rail network, which in contrast to the Tel Aviv light rail network has been operating for nearly 10 years through the Red Line. The Blue and Purple Lines PPP project will extend over 31 kilometers from Gilo in the south to Ramat Eshkol and Ramot in the north of the city with 2.5 kilometers underground along Jaffa Road and Bar Ilan Streets in central Jerusalem. There will be 53 stations including three underground stations. There will also be a depot in Malkah for 122 carriages on 61 trains.

The concession for the winning bid will be for 25 years. The project is estimated to be completed within six years and will be fully operational within eight years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2021

