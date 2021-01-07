5,250 home Jerusalem Hills neighborhood wins final approval

Israel's National Planning and Building Commission Appeals Committee has awarded final approval to the controversial new White Ridge (Rekhes Lavan) neighborhood in the Jerusalem Hills. The planned 5,250 housing units will be located on a terraced hillside between the Ora and Aminadav agricultural cooperatives south of Jerusalem and the Jerusalem neighborhood of Kiryat Menachem. The land is partly within the Jerusalem Municipality and partly in the Mateh Yehuda regional council.

The appeals committee convened to hear the fierce opposition from dozens of groups especially on environmental grounds. But the committee ruled, "The aim of the plan justifies the harm that it will cause." The opponents also petitioned the Supreme Court earlier this year but in May their appeal was dismissed.

