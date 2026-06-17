6 Wonderful: Holding the AI customer's hand

In less than a year and a half, Wonderful, founded by Bar Winkler and Roey Lalazar, raised $290 million, reached a value of $2 billion, opened 28 offices around the world, and grew to about 530 employees.

The company is trying to solve a problem currently preoccupying almost every large enterprise around the world: how to integrate artificial intelligence into daily work processes in a way that will create real business value.

The turning point for Wonderful came with the advent of real-time voice models that, for the first time, made it possible to build agents capable of having a natural conversation with humans. Initially, the two developed a system for building voice agents in Hebrew, but after presenting it to large companies in Israel, they discovered that the need was much broader.

"We quickly realized that no company wanted just voice agents," Winkler says. "They want chat agents, agents in email, in sales, in the back office, and wherever employees transfer information from system to system."

Today, the company presents itself as an applied AI platform for the enterprise. Its system allows AI agents to be built and operated in a wide range of processes, from customer service to operations, finance, sales, and work with internal systems. However, unlike some companies in the field, Wonderful maintains that the technology is only part of the solution.

"The product itself isn't worth much if you don't connect it to dozens of systems in the organization and make sure it works well within the processes," Winkler says. "If you want to work with the largest organizations in the world, you need a presence on the ground wherever you operate."

Engineers at banks and insurance companies

This approach is reflected in the company's operating model. Instead of selling a software license and moving on to the next customer, Wonderful deploys staffers to work alongside the customers. Its engineers sit inside banks, telecommunications companies, insurance companies, and other large organizations, mapping processes, connecting systems, and accompanying the actual implementation. As far as the company is concerned, the real challenge is adapting to the organizational reality, sometimes within systems and processes built over many years.

This model has helped the company grow rapidly. In August 2025, it reached an annual revenue rate (ARR) of $1 million. By the end of that year, ARR was already $7 million, and by the first quarter of 2026 ARR had reached $18 million. The company expects that by the end of 2026 it will reach an ARR of about $100 million.

Today, Wonderful serves about 80 customers, all of which are large enterprises. "Everybody wants AI, but you can’t just press a button and have it work," Winkler says. "We need to connect systems, understand processes and persuade organizations to change the way they work." He adds that if the implementation process is successful, over time, a large enterprise customer could reach tens of millions of dollars in savings or increased efficiency.

Along with rapid growth, the company has chosen an unusual expansion strategy. Instead of first focusing on the US, it has built substantial activity in markets such as Greece, Poland, Brazil, Singapore and other countries. It currently operates 28 offices around the world, with a presence in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. As far as Winkler is concerned, implementing AI in large organizations requires a local presence with teams who know the market from close-up, and not just remote sales.

Wonderful operates in a highly competitive market. Along with dozens of other startups, it also competes with companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI, and Anthropic. The company differentiates itself through an approach that is independent of a particular AI model. The company's platform allows customers to work with a variety of models simultaneously and tailor the most appropriate technology to each task.

Year founded: 2025

Capital raised: $290 million

Employees: About 530, 240 in Israel

Investors: Index Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, IVP, Vine Ventures

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

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