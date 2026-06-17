7 NoTraffic: Smart traffic lights preventing jams

When Uriel Katz, a former senior executive at cyber company Trusteer, which IBM acquired for $700 million, returned home late one night, he was forced to wait several long minutes for a red light to change to green. In the following weeks, he joined forces with Or Sela, formerly of Intel, and business strategy consultant Tal Kreisler, to found NoTraffic - the largest network of smart traffic lights in the US and Canada. The company runs the traffic lights in 10% of all North American cities, with its largest customers being Houston, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.

NoTraffic was even mentioned by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who named it as one of the companies destined to change the world. NoTraffic's system broadcasts information from the field about possible dangers to drivers, thereby preventing traffic accidents.

NoTraffic saved drivers over $1.5 million

NoTraffic's system makes intersections with outmoded traffic lights smarter. The company explains that its smart intersections, which reduce the number of traffic accidents, come with an added bonus - lower fuel consumption for the city's residents. "It sounds simple, but it requires a system that remains stable regardless of the prevailing conditions, including snow, strong winds, glaring sun, and birds sitting on the sensor," says CEO Tal Kreisler.

The system is being widely adopted in cities all over the US and Canada. Industry sources believe that the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) is in the $30-$50 million range. A considerable proportion of NoTraffic's growth is attributable to its systems being installed at many intersections in major American cities, among them Houston, Phoenix, and Oklahoma City, as well as the operating license it has obtained in at least 40 of the 50 American states - a license was obtained in Michigan only last month - and several Canadian provinces. The company's growth is supported by the pace at which its system is being installed and its rapid integration with existing infrastructure at intersections.

NoTraffic is competing against Canadian company Miovision and traffic light equipment manufacturers, such as Iteris. It uses the services of local installation companies, which represent it in each US state. "In the end, we save people money. Not long ago, a city council member boasted in his city's municipal meeting that NoTraffic had saved drivers more than $1.5 million," Kreisler adds.

Year founded: 2017

Capital raised: $165 million

Employees: 180, including 100 in Israel

Investors: PSG Equity, Next Gear Venture (backed by the Mayer family), Grove Ventures, M&G Investments, Meitav Investment House, LifeX Ventures

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.