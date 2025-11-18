75% of Israeli cos hiring less juniors - study

New research covering 17 countries by Israeli-US human resources and payroll platform developer Deel has found that 75% of enterprises in Israel have reduced or frozen hiring for junior positions, one of the highest rates worldwide recorded by the study.

In addition, 98% of employers in Israel reported that at least some entry-level roles have changed significantly or disappeared completely due to the acceleration of AI use by organizations. This is an exceptionally high rate, placing Israel at the top of the global table of countries where basic roles are rapidly "evaporating."

At the same time, employers report that routine tasks such as documentation, writing, information sorting and technical support are being transferred to automation tools - tasks that previously constituted the natural starting point for employees without experience.

Change in the structure of roles

The study is based on a survey conducted by Deel in collaboration with research company IDC, and included a uniform questionnaire for human resources managers, decision makers and team managers. The survey examined three main areas: hiring procedures over the past year; changes in the structure of roles due to the integration of AI systems; and an assessment of the risk of the disappearance of existing roles.

The survey included 5,500 respondents in markets including the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, New Zealand, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and of course Israel. Respondents came from a wide range of industries - in addition to technology, retail, healthcare, finance, banking, insurance, manufacturing and manufacturing, media, professional services, education, government, telecom, logistics and infrastructure.

The analysis found that roles that used to be classic "entry paths," such as junior analysts, administrative workers, support staff, and content roles are now being adapted, consolidated or eliminated, with a large part of their tasks being performed through automation and generative AI. Employers do report significant improvements in efficiency, but in reality the number of entry points for young employees is shrinking.

Alongside the changing role structure, the study points to another global trend: Only 5% of organizations define a college degree as a prerequisite for entry-level roles. On the other hand, 66% expect juniors to master AI tools or have had some technology training.

Other countries have also seen a decline in the entry-level workforce. For example, in the US, 50% of companies reported the disappearance of entry-level roles, and in New Zealand and Argentina the rate reached 53%. However, in Western European and North American countries the trend is more moderate, while in Israel it is particularly pronounced. The rapid integration of AI tools on the one hand, and a limited supply of entry-level roles on the other, are creating a market that is shrinking from the bottom up, which could make it difficult for the next generation of workers to enter it.

