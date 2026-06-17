8 Sensi.AI: A 100% passive monitor for the elderly

Sensi.AI's story begins with a shocking event: abuse of toddlers in the nursery school to which Romi Gubes, the company's co-founder and CEO, was sending her daughter. "Nothing bad happened to her, but I started thinking about how people unable to communicate could be protected."

From a very young age, Gubes knew that she would found her own company one day. After filling various positions in companies such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, and Vonage Holdings, she decided in 2020 that this problem was her chance. She persuaded Nevo Elmalem, who had studied with her at Ben Gurion University and had been a manager at companies like DoubleVerify, and serial entrepreneur Alon Brener to join her.

Market research showed Gubes that elders ("I deliberately call them elders out of respect, like tribal elders") need such a solution just as much as toddlers - and that it will become even more essential in the future because the number of elders is growing far faster than the number of potential caregivers. What does Sensi.AI do? It listens to the elders. The company developed a system that makes audio recordings of an elderly person from which a lot of information about his condition can be inferred. "The fall of an object, use of the bathroom, groans, weeping, shouts, breathing, laughter, and also everything that is said." For example, a urinary tract infection can be diagnosed by how much time an elderly person spends in the bathroom, with what frequency and at what time of day. The company spent two years gathering information in cooperation with the Amal Group chain of retirement homes, then proceeded to develop its artificial intelligence model.

Formulating the business model

"The startup cemetery is packed with products designed to monitor the elderly at home," Gubes confesses. "There are products for monitoring falls and wearable devices to measure vital signs. Everyone tried to attack the problem from a different angle. We realized that the product had to be 100% passive: not something to be worn, not something that must be charged, and nothing that had to be clicked. An elder can't always perform an action and is sometimes reluctant to do so because he or she doesn't want to inconvenience the family."

What distinguishes Sensi.AI from the range of previous startups in the sector is its business model. "We realized that our potential customers are the companies providing nursing services. They are the ones who can do something with an alert notice and they offer the customer 24/7 service," Gubes explains.

"In addition, if the information can be used to show the families that the patient is in distress many hours a day, they will be willing to purchase a more extensive service package."

Once the target market was determined, the company began offering more services, such as business management software tailored to companies offering nursing services. This product has become very significant for Sensi.AI's revenue.

The need to provide care for the elderly has become clearer since the company was founded. Investors have become more willing to listen to the idea, while the agencies caring for elders have become more open to using technology.

"When we began in 2020, we had a very hard time raising our first $1 million; it came from friends, family, and close associates," Gubes recalls. "After meeting over 100 investors, we wound up with 20 investors in our first financing round."

When the business model was formulated and the company began to grow, funds like Zeev Ventures, Insight Partners, Flint Capital, Secret Chord Ventures, Entrée Capital, Qumra Capital, and Jibe Ventures came on board. Sensi.AI has raised $100 million to date.

"We began looking at the market in 2022, started working on the new model in 2024, and our revenue now totals tens of millions of dollars a year. We believe that we'll exceed $100 million within a year," Gubes says.

In addition to expanding its services for nursing service companies, Sensi.AI also wants to appeal to other types of customers, such as assisted living facilities for people who can function independently, hospices, and post-hospitalization service. The company also wants to expand geographically beyond the US market.

Sensi.AI's development team is located in Israel and accounts for 60 of its 150 employees.

Who are your competitors?

"We have competitors in certain aspects, but no one is competing with our complete solution. For example, Access Care has older solutions for managing clinics and Care Predict has developed a watch for detecting distress. Most of the players in this market are small."

Are you planning another financing round? Maybe an IPO?

"Our board regularly discusses the question of raising additional capital to accelerate our expansion. As for an IPO, we’re confident that we are headed in that direction, but we have to wait until an opportunity arises."

Year founded: 2020

Capital raised: $100 million

Employees: 150, including 60 in Tel Aviv

Investors: Entrée Capital, Qumra Capital, Insight Partners, Zeev Ventures, Jibe Ventures, Flint Capital, Secret Chord Ventures

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

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