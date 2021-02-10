80-floor ToHa2 Tel Aviv tower design approved

The Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee has approved the design plan for the 80-floor ToHa2 tower. The new tower will be built alongside the ToHa tower at the corner of Yigal Alon and Totzeret Haaretz Streets, the 33-floor tower, which was completed two years ago and is known for its distinctive design and shape.

Both buildings were designed by the Israeli-British architect Ron Arad in collaboration with the Israeli architect Avner Yashar. Both buildings are being developed by Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) and Bayside Land Corp. Ltd.(Gav Yam) (TASE: BYSD1). Approval of the design is a prerequisite for receiving a building permit and an important stage in the progress of the project.

The new 80-floor building will have 102,000 square meters of office and commercial space compared with 38,000 square meters on the 33 floors of ToHa1. There will also be a third five-floor building with 1,900 square meters of space.

