9 Vega: SIEM-less cybersecurity

When Shay Sandler and Eli Rozen founded Vega in early 2024, they knew that they were entering one of the hardest and most conservative segments in the entire cyber sector. For years, the security analytics and threat detection market was dominated by giant veteran companies and innumerable awkward and complicated security systems. The Vega founders, however, believe that this state of affairs is out of step with the era of cloud computing, decentralized systems, and artificial intelligence.

"We felt that the entire sector was working in an outmoded way," the founders told "Globes." "The security teams are flooded with enormous quantities of information and waste time on manual investigations. We wanted to rethink the entire field from the ground up."

Vega's solution tries to change the way in which organizations investigate and detect cyberattacks. In contrast to the conventional SIEM systems, Vega's platform can work directly with the information sources themselves - cloud services, servers, and applications - and investigate threats and irregularities immediately. In other words, instead of transmitting huge volumes of information to a single centralized system, Vega enables security teams to focus exclusively on the relevant information in real time.

"Organizations have realized that they cannot go on working with slow cumbersome systems at a time when the threats themselves are becoming quicker and more sophisticated," the founders say. The market's response has been extraordinarily rapid. The company raised $185 million in under two years and it is already valued at $800 million.

"No substitute for Israeli talent"

Vega now maintains teams in both New York and Europe, but the company emphasizes that its heart remains in Israel. 90 of its 140 employees work in Israel and its research and development center is located in Tel Aviv.

This approach is also reflected in Vega's decision to continue investing in Israel. Several months ago, the company even flew dozens of employees from the US and Europe to Israel for an internal event. "We wanted them to experience where this company comes from," Sandler explains. "We really believe that the company's heart must stay here."

Looking ahead, the company stresses that it has no intention of slowing the pace of its expansion. "Our goal is not an exit," Sandler declares. "We want to build a real company - a large enterprise with research and development in Israel and a real impact on the market."

Year founded: 2024

Capital raised: $185 million

Employees: 140, 90 in Israel

Investors: Redpoint Ventures, Accel, Cyberstarts, Charles River Ventures (CRV)

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.