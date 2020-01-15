AI healthcare analytics platform Clew raises $10m

Israeli AI healthcare analytics platform CLEW today announced that it has successfully raised $10 million in a Series B financing round led by Pitango Venture Capital and with the participation of all existing investors with additional strategic participation from Relyens - a European mutual group insurance and risk manager specializing in the healthcare industry. Pierre-Yves Antier, Head of Strategy, Innovation and Transformation of Relyens will join CLEW’s Board of Directors. Clew has raised over $20 million to date.

CLEW's healthcare analytics platform delivers improved clinical and operational outcomes by predicting life-threatening complications and detects deviations from the optimal clinical path. The latest financing will be used to commercialize CLEW’s platform in the TeleICU and critical care markets. .

CLEW founder and CEO Gal Salomon said, "We view this round of funding as further validation of our technology and product offering. We are also delighted to leverage our partnership with Relyens, which is certain to provide strategic value to the company".

Pitango managing general partner Ittai Harel said, "CLEW has clearly demonstrated the value that AI can bring to critical care. We are pleased to have led this round of funding and look forward working with CLEW as they expand their footprint in the US."

Antier said, "Artificial Intelligence and machine learning hold great promise for the healthcare insurance industry. We are excited to be part of CLEW and look forward to working closely with the company as they deploy their solutions in critical care."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2020

