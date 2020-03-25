Adi Keizman, Esti Ginzburg relocate to Los Angeles

Businessman Adi Keizman recently left Israel for Los Angeles, together with his wife, fashion model Esti Ginzburg, sources inform "Globes." The move by Keizman and his family, who left the house they rented in Tzahala in Tel Aviv, has sparked rumors about his financial situation. Most of Keizman's business is in the Berlin residential real estate market.

Keizman told "Globes," "My family and I have been splitting our lives between business in Israel and in the US for nearly two years. A foreign investor (an Austrian corporation) recently entered a company I owned, and I'm now interested in new real estate ventures."

Keizman, 48, was one of the first Israeli businesspeople to discover the potential in Berlin real estate soon after 2000, and was among the founders of ADO Group, a company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Control of the company later passed to Shikun & Binui, then controlled by Shari Arison, and Keizman sold his shares in it.

Keizman continued his business activities in Berlin. In late 2018, the website of a company owned by Keizman reported that its portfolio of properties in Germany contained buildings with over 3,000 housing units.

Keizman utilized his reputation in and familiarity with the city to persuade customers, most of whom were Israelis, to invest in Berlin real estate through the Berlin Aspire company under the Berlin Estate brand. Berlin Aspire's model was to buy an entire building from its owners with a loan, divide it into apartments, and sell them to investors.

In February 2019, German daily newspaper "Berliner Zeitung" published a report about Keizman's business. The report focused on a number of stories about the way Keizman's management company in Berlin allegedly abused tenants in order to get them out of their rent-controlled apartments and replace them with other tenants, thereby increasing the rent and the return for the foreign investors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2020

