Aleph raises $300m fourth VC fund

Venture capital firm Aleph, founded eight years ago by Michael Eisenberg and Eden Shochat, is raising a fourth fund amounting to $300 million.

According to the firm's announcement, "The fund will do exactly the same as the previous funds, perhaps apart from supporting companies overseas, as long as we can connect it to our network of entrepreneurs, as well as to our familiarity with Israel."

Aleph raised its previous, $200 million fund only two years ago. Altogether, the firm has raised $835 million in four funds.

According to research company IVC, Aleph's previous funds have 37 active investments, among them in unicorns such as Melio, Bringg, JoyTunes, and HoneyBook, and in fast-growing companies such as Coralogix, Nexar, and Unit, which was ranked among "Globes'" Most Promising Startups of 2021. It has two IPOs behind it: online insurance company Lemonade, and AI for shipping company Windward, and other portfolio companies that have had to make pivots and set out in new directions, such as Colu, and Yevvo, the sale of which brought no gain to Aleph, even though it became a sensation when it raised capital from Greylock and launched products that became very popular, such as Meerkat and Jouseparty.

Behind Aleph are partners Eisenberg, Shochat, Aaron Rosenson, Tomer Diari, and CFO Yael Eldad. The firm did not disclose the identities of the limited partners who invested in the new fund.

