Alo Yoga clothes brand to launch in Israel

Sports clothes brand Alo Yoga is officially being launched in Israel. Fashion group 911 Fashion has obtained the Israeli franchise for the brand and will open two stores in 2023 in central positions in Tel Aviv: one in the TLV mall, and the second as a store within a store at its Story flagship store in Dizengoff Square. The investment in the two stores is some $1 million. Negotiations are in progress on additional locations.

The decision to launch in Israel is part of the brand’s international growth strategy, which calls for penetrating new territories outside the US and the launch of varied collections from sports clothes to athleisure wear. The brand was founded in Los Angeles in 2007 by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, and is one of the fastest growing active-wear brands in the world. The brand is also popular in Israel, but up to now, Israelis have bought its clothes overseas or online.

The premium lifestyle brand Alo Yoga is known for innovative design, for the fabrics that it develops, and for being environmentally friendly and conscientious about workers’ rights.

The 911 Fashion group was founded in 2001 by Uri Reiss, and it represents several brands with environmental and social responsibility agendas. Among the brands are Nudie Jeans, Herschel, Veja, Scotch & Soda, and Vagabond. The company has 23 stores, and it also operates online.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.