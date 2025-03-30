Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Lamed Heh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.75 million.

Ra'anana: A 174 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yehuda Amichai Street in Neve Zemer was sold for NIS 4.85 million. A 146 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ahad Ha'am Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.52 million. A 114 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Eli Cohen Street in Kiryat Weizmann was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Modiin-Maccabim-Reut: A 128 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Dolach Street in the Evenei Chenm neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Yaar Ben Shemen Street in the Nofim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.53 million. A 148 square meter, six-room, sixth floor apartment on Chaim Weizmann Street in the Moreshet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 116 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Yitzhak Navon Street in the Moreshet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Gedera: A 113 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hadarom Street in Gedera Hatzeira was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Tza'ala Street in Gedera Hatzeira was sold for NIS 2.43 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Shemona: A 83 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Har Hatzofim Street in the Har Hatzofim neighborhood was sold for NIS 450,000. A 73 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Habazelet Street in the Yuvalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 152 square meter, four-room house with parking on Shmuel Ohana Street in the Havradim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 117 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yaakov Meridor Street in Neot Barnea was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 46 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Milrod Eliezer Street was sold for NIS 770,000. A 75 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hanoar Haoved Street in the Gan Havradim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Yonatan Netanyahu Street in the Barnea neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.