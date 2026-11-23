After two months of negotiation, Amazon today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Israeli AI company Decart. No financial details were disclosed but the deal is believed to be for more than $7.5 billion.

Amazon will acquire Decart through its chip development arm Annapurna and will integrate its technology to enhance the efficiency of AI chips within its proprietary Trainium and Inferentia processors.

The deal is structured in shares and is contingent upon meeting specific targets over five years. The three founders, young graduates of the IDF’s 8200 intelligence unit 8200, have committed to remaining at Amazon for five years.

"Globes" revealed last week that the acquisition of the Israeli company is being led on Amazon’s behalf by an Israeli, Nafea Bshara, who heads the engineering side of Amazon’s chip division, Annapurna Labs. Annapurna itself was once an Israeli startup, acquired by Amazon ten years ago for $375 million. It has since become a success story within Amazon, responsible for the development of its chips, initially processors for cloud computing, and subsequently for AI processing.

The deal will create three new billionaires. The three founders Dean Leitersdorf, his brother Orian, and Moshe Shalev collectively hold about 64% of the company’s shares. They are set to share $4.8 billion, averaging $1.5 billion per founder. Together with the hundreds of employees, this accounts for about 70% of the company’s shares. However, to receive the full amount, the founders must remain with the company for five years, with the bulk of the compensation deferred to the later years - an exceptionally long time in the world of mergers and acquisitions, where the prevailing assumption is that serial entrepreneurs depart once their contractual commitment ends.

The tax liability for the founders will consist of a maximum capital gains tax of 30% plus a maximum surtax of 5%, potentially totaling NIS 5.5 billion, roughly half the total tax burden paid by the four founders of Wiz: Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak, and Roy Reznik. This assumes the entire transaction is settled in cash. Should the founders opt to receive a portion of the consideration in Amazon shares, the tax event would be triggered only upon the sale of those shares, with the final tax amount depending on how the share price fluctuates after the exit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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