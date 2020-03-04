Amazon extends free shipping to West Bank

Amazon has extended free shipping to the Palestinian controlled areas of the West Bank. The move comes after the "Financial Times' reported last month that Amazon has provided free shipping to Jewish settlements in the West Bank since November on purchases of more than $49 but not to the Palestinian Authority. Amazon's proposal that residents of the Palestinian Authority were entitled to free shipping, if they simply clicked on Israel as their place of abode, was not greeted warmly by the Palestinian Authority.

But an Amazon spokesman has now told the "Financial Times," "There are multiple technical, legal and logistical challenges that have prevented us from offering our free shipping promotion to our customers in the Palestinian Territories. We have been working on a solution to some of these challenges and are now providing access to the free delivery promotion to our customers in the West Bank."

Nevertheless, Palestinian economy minister Khaled Osaily told the "Financial Times" that he, "Welcomes this step forward, but it’s not enough, because they need to stop working with the (Israeli) settlements."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2020

