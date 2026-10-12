Amazon in talks to buy Israel's Decart at $7b valuation - report

US technology giant Amazon is negotiating the acquisition of Israeli AI company Decart in a deal that could reach a valuation of $7 billion, according to a report in "The Wall Street Journal." According to the report, the deal should be signed shortly, but the negotiations have not yet been finalized, and there remains a possibility that they could fail or that another potential buyer will enter the picture.

Decart was founded in 2023 by brothers Dean and Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev. The company builds real-time generative AI video models and AI infrastructure to create interactive digital and physical worlds. It has so far raised over $400 million from investors that include Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, and Radical Ventures. In May this year it was valued at almost $4 billion, such that the reported deal with Amazon represents a 75% increase within just five months.

The talks with Amazon come a month after Anthropic withdrew from a deal to buy Decart for $6 billion, after weeks of negotiations. It was also reported that Decart’s founders previously rejected an offer from Nvidia that was higher than the one from Anthropic, which was a share deal, anticipating an IPO by Anthropic.

If a deal is signed with Amazon at the reported valuation, it will be one of the biggest ever exits in the history of Israel’s technology industry, and one of the biggest acquisitions by Amazon in recent years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2026.

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