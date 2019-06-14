Anheuser-Busch InBev opens Israeli cybersecurity unit

The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has opened a cybersecurity unit in Tel Aviv. The Belgian based brewer, which has nearly 500 beer brands worldwide including Becks, Stella Artois, Leffe, Corona and Budweiser, said that the new unit was to help thwart the growing number of cybersecurity attacks.

AB InBev’s new Tel Aviv unit will focus on analyzing threats and potential attacks, Luis Veronesi, the company's VP global security and compliance told "Reuters." “With increasing digitalization, we have to be prepared to defend against anything coming,” he said.

Veronesi said that the attacks were aimed at both financial gain and disrupting operations.

Anheuser-Busch InBev already has a development center in Tel Aviv. The center is based on the January 2018, $80 million acquisition of Weissbeerger, which has developed Internet-of-Things analytics tools that include sensors in the beer taps, refrigerators and other important points in the supply chain to provide bar and restaurant owners as well as brewers and beverage manufacturers with a full picture about the quality of their products, the inventory situation, and consumer habits.

