Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Beitar Illit: A 98-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 60-sq.m. yard on Hitorarut Tshuva St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 133-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 200-sq.m. garden on Kedushat Levy St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 113-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 52-sq.m. lot on Ha'Admor MeVizhnitz St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 86-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Harav Motzpi Yaakov St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million.

Modi'in Illit: A 130-sq.m. five-room, eighth floor apartment on Hazon David St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Rav Shimon Bar Yochai St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Netivot Hamishpat St. was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 84-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Ritb"a St. was sold for NIS 1.285 million.

Elad: A 122-sq.m. 4.5-room, first floor apartment on Ovadia Mebarantura St. was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 116-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment on Rashbi St. was sold for NIS 1.325 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Shimon Ben Shetach St. was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 123-sq.m., five-room, third floor penthouse on Rambam St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Emmanuel: A 92-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Pinchas Levin St. was sold for NIS 900,000. A 93-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Hagaon Mevilna St. was sold for NIS 500,000. A 66-sq.m., semi-detached house with a 66-sq.m. roof area on Pinchas Levin St. was sold for NIS 780,000. A 74-sq.m., three-room, second floor on Beit Yisrael St. was sold for NIS 570,000. A 119-sq.m., five-room, first floor garden apartment on Meir Mefremishlan St. was sold for NIS 835,000.

Safed: A renovated 90-sq.m. four-room, ground floor apartment on Hachsharat Hayishuv St. was sold for NIS 840,000. A renovated 145-sq.m. six-room duplex on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 1.19 million.

