Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
14 Jul, 2019 12:36
שלח תגובה במיילShlomit Tsur

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Ness Ziona.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 106-sq.m. three-room, four room, fourth floor apartment in a building that has undergone a TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit with a security room, storage room, elevator and parking on Sara Aharonson St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hahashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a shared car park, and no elevator on Had Nes St. was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Spirit Real Estate).

Givatayim: A 56-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Katznelson St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Spirit Real Estate). A 82-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hadeganim St. was sold for NIS 2.22 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Ness Ziona: A 83-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Elazar St. was sold for NIS 1.59 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Moshe Sneh St. was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 65-sq.m. three-room apartment with and elevator and parking in a new building on Abba Hillel St. was leased for NIS 6,500 a month (Spirit Real Estate).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

