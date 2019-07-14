Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 106-sq.m. three-room, four room, fourth floor apartment in a building that has undergone a TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit with a security room, storage room, elevator and parking on Sara Aharonson St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hahashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a shared car park, and no elevator on Had Nes St. was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Spirit Real Estate).

Givatayim: A 56-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Katznelson St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Spirit Real Estate). A 82-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hadeganim St. was sold for NIS 2.22 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Ness Ziona: A 83-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Elazar St. was sold for NIS 1.59 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Moshe Sneh St. was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 65-sq.m. three-room apartment with and elevator and parking in a new building on Abba Hillel St. was leased for NIS 6,500 a month (Spirit Real Estate).

