Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 49-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bar Yochai St. was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 107-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony on Tchernikovsky St. was sold for NIS 2.62 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevaseret Zion: A 250-sq.m, five-room, terraced house with a 12-sq.m. patio but no parking on Yasmin Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 180-sq.m. six-room, sixth and seventh floor duplex apartment with a 52-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Osha St. was sold for NIS 7 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Hod Hasharon: A 270-sq.m. five-room house with a large basement on a 450-sq.m. lot on Hatamar St. in Neve Neeman was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A renovated 227-sq.m. seven-room penthouse with a 30-sq.m. balcony, and personal elevator on Hashaknai St. in Ramat Menachem was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 170-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Asirei Tzion St. was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 420-sq.m., seven-room house with an elevator and swimming pool on a 462-sq.m. lot in the Hodshei Hashana neighborhood was sold for NIS 7.45 million (Sharbit Nechesim).

