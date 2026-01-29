Apple buys Israeli startup Q.ai

Apple Inc. has bought Israeli startup Q.ai in a deal estimated to be worth $2 billion, according to a report in the "Financial Times". The newspaper’s sources said that this was Apple’s second-biggest acquisition. The companies have not, however, officially disclosed details of the deal.

Up to now, Q.ai has operated away from the limelight. It has developed artificial intelligence technology for analyzing and enriching communications and imaging experiences. According to the reports, the company develops advanced machine learning-based tools for, among other things, analyzing facial expressions and improving audio interactions in difficult environments.

The company is headed by Aviad Maizels, a prominent entrepreneur in Israel’s technology industry. Maizels was one of the founders of PrimeSense, which was sold to Apple in 2013. Its technology served as the basis for development of advanced identification capabilities in Apple’s products. Maizels founded Q.ai in 2022 together with Yonatan Wexler and Avi Barliya. The company is based in Ramat Gan and employs over 100 people.

Reuters quotes Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, as saying in a statement that Q.ai "is a remarkable company that is pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning," adding ""We’re thrilled to acquire the company, with Aviad at the helm, and are even more excited for what’s to come."

According to the report, Q.ai’s founding team will join Apple on completion of the deal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.