Arkia employees agree 130 layoffs, pay cuts

Arkia Airlines Ltd. will lay off 130 of its 530 employees while the remaining staff earning more than NIS 8,000 per month will take a pay cut according to an agreement signed last night by the company's management, the workers committee and Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Arnon Bar-David.

Arkia's fleet has been grounded since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and all employees have been on unpaid leave since. After last night's agreement, management has decided to gradually resume flights after the lockdown, probably commencing with flights to Eilat and afterwards international flights. Before the pandemic Arkia had a 70% share on the Bewn Gurion airport Eilat route but since then Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. has taken up the slack.

en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020