Assaf Rappaport eyes McDonald’s Israeli franchise

Wiz founder Assaf Rappaport is emerging as the winning bidder for the Israeli franchise of McDonald’s. The high-tech entrepreneur was among those competing for the rights to the popular American fast-food chain, alongside other undisclosed parties.

However, at this stage, there is no official deal, nor has a specific purchase price been disclosed.

According to the information available thus far, Rappaport expressed interest in acquiring the franchise several months ago. Sources close to Rappaport previously denied these reports to "Globes". McDonald’s in Israel is currently managed remotely by the US headquarters, following the 2024 sale of the franchise, previously held by Omri Padan and his company, Alonyal, back to the global corporation.

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The chain currently operates approximately 230 branches nationwide; its first Israeli location opened 33 years ago at the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan.

One of the challenges facing the chain in Israel is the high cost of operations. In February, it raised prices on certain products by as much as 11%, bringing the cost of a McRoyale meal to NIS 54.

Global challenges

McDonald’s global stock has faced difficulties, shedding about 25% of its value over the past six months.

According to analysts, the primary reason for this is a shift in American eating habits, specifically, a weakening demand for the chain’s meals among lower-income demographics. In the second quarter, US same-store sales grew by only 0.8% (which compares with 2.5% the previous year), and the number of customer visits declined. By contrast, Burger King recorded an 8.5% increase in US same-store sales, driven in part by aggressive pricing promotions. Global headquarters announced a turnaround plan dubbed "McDonald's NEXT," aimed at boosting same-store sales and expanding the menu's product range. Investors appeared unimpressed, with the stock falling by approximately 5% on the day of the announcement.

Acquisition spree

Rappaport, who is credited with the largest Israeli exit to date, namely the $32 billion sale of cybersecurity firm Wiz (which he co-founded) to Google, has embarked on an acquisition spree, recently taking control of television channel Reshet 13. The acquisition of the Israeli McDonald's franchise marks another milestone in this journey-and quite possibly not the last.

Representatives of McDonald's Israel and Rappaport declined to comment.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2026.

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