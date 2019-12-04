Average monthly pay in Israel reaches NIS 10.856

The average gross monthly salary in Israel, for Israeli workers, was NIS 10,856 in September, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This represents a 4.6% rise in comparison with September 2018, although it should be recalled that the Jewish holiday season fell in October this year, whereas in 2018 it fell in September. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, after adjustment for seasonal effects such as the holidays, monthly salaries climbed at an annualized rate of 2.4% in the period July to September 2019, which is similar to the rate of increase in the April-June period. The average gross monthly salary for foreign workers was NIS 6,603.

The number of salaried jobs in the Israeli economy was 4.1% higher in September 2019 than in September 2018, representing an additional 145,900 jobs, after practically zero growth in the number of jobs in the previous months. Here too, however, the seasonal factor may be distorting the figures. The trend figures indicate a 1.6% annualized rise in the number of salaried jobs in the period July to September this year. The rise in the number of jobs was most marked in the administration and support sector (4.7%) and data and communications (4.3%).

The number of salaried jobs defined as high tech was 329,500 in September, up 5.6% in comparison with September 2018. High-tech jobs accounted 8.9% of the total number of jobs in the Israeli economy. The average salary of workers in the high-tech sector was NIS 23,087, 5.8% higher than in September 2018.

In the construction industry, the average salary at fixed prices rose by an annualized 6.1% in the period July to September, following an annualized 5.3% rise in April-June. In education, the average salary at fixed prices rose by an annualized 4.9% in July-September, following a 3.6% annualized rise in April-June.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019