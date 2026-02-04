Average salary reaches NIS 14,677

The average monthly gross salary in Israel in December was NIS 14,677, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported today. This represents a 3.1% rise in comparison with December 2024, outpacing the annual inflation rate to December 2025 of 2.5%.

The number of employed Israelis in December was 4.161 million, 1.6% more than a year earlier, which is line with the rate of population growth.

The number of foreign and Palestinian workers rose from 203,000 in December 2024 to 236,000 in December 2025.

In high tech, for which figures are only available for November, the average monthly salary was NIS 31,332, 5.9% more than in November 2024, which is larger than the general year-on-year rise to November of 4.6%, and well ahead of the 12-month inflation rate to November of 2.4%.

The number of salaried jobs in high tech was 402,900, just 1.2% more than in November 2024. The number of high-tech jobs as a proportion of the total number of jobs in the Israeli economy has fallen slightly to 9.8% from a peak of 10%, because of more rapid growth in the rest of the economy.

