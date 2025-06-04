Average wage in Israel slips below NIS 14,000

The average monthly wage in Israel slipped to NIS 13,907 in April 2025 from NIS 14,672 in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, according to initial estimates. The average monthly wage in April 2025 was 3.6% higher than in April 2024, identical to the level of inflation over the same period.

In other words, real wages - the purchasing power of wages taking into account the rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), did not change between April 2024 and April 2025, as both wages and the consumer price index increased at exactly the same rate (3.6%). This is compared with March, when wages increased by 4.9%, which translates into a real increase of 1.5% compared with March 2024. In April, wages decreased, which occurs regularly every year but this year the fall was higher than usual.

The number of salaried jobs of Israeli workers stood, as of March 2025, at about 4.1 million. This is almost unchanged from February 2024, and an increase of 2.1% compared with April 2024, when the number of jobs was only about 4 million.

In Israel's tech industry, the average monthly wage was NIS 36,731 in March 2025. This is an increase of only 2.3% compared with March 2024, meaning that considering the CPI rose by 3.3% in that month - this is a real decrease in salary.

The number of tech jobs increased in February compared with last year by 1.2% to 400,000, but this is a lower increase than the increase in all jobs. This brings the proportion of tech workers in Israel's overall workforce to 9.8%.

