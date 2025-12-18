B Communications distributing NIS 2.8b to shareholders

Holding company B Communications (TASE: BCOM), formerly the controlling shareholder in Bezeq (TASE: BEZQ) is going into liquidation, and its cash, amounting to almost NIS 2.8 billion, will be distributed to its shareholders (NIS 26.5 per share).

The company’s cash balance arises from the sale of the controlling holding in Bezeq. The distribution date is January 8. Trading in B communications stock has been halted, and the company will be delisted this Monday, December 22. The company will retain NIS 60 million to cover liabilities and operating expenses.

The main beneficiaries of the dividend are Searchlight Capital, which holds 66.6% of B Communications and will receive NIS 1.8 billion, and David Fuhrer, who holds 12.6% and will receive NIS 350 million. Both have already gained significantly from the acquisition of the company in Shaul Elovitch’s debt settlement in 2019.

A month ago, B Communications completed the sale of its 16% holding in Bezeq for a total of NIS 2.7 billion. The sale was led by Citibank and Jefferies together with local investment house Leader Capital Markets, after Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu gave approval for Bezeq to become a company with no controlling core.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2025.

