Bank Hapoalim appoints Dov Kotler CEO

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) has appointed Dov Kotler as CEO to replace Arik Pinto, who is stepping down.

Kotler was until 2014 CEO of credit card company Isracard, then a Bank Hapoalim subsidiary. Prior to that he was CEO of investment house Prisma, which was set up by the Markstone Fund as a great hope but which ended as no less great a failure, CEO of Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON) and CEO of Cal-ICC Israel Credit Cards. In the past few years he has been chairman of real estate investment firm iintoo.

