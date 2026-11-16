Bank Hapoalim declares NIS 1.2b dividend despite profit decline

Bank Hapoalim reported a net profit of NIS 2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2026, 14% lower than the net profit of NIS 2.76 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The bank’s return on equity was 14%, which compares with 17.6% in the corresponding quarter.

According to the bank, the decline is primarily due to a one-time net gain of NIS 380 million from an insurance reimbursement recorded in the corresponding quarter. Excluding this gain, the bank’s profit in that quarter would have been NIS 2.4 billion, giving a return on equity of 15.2%, meaning the current profit level is virtually unchanged. The bank notes that the results were also impacted by the special tax imposed on banks, as well as an interest rate environment lower than that of the previous year. The annual impact of this tax on net profit is expected to reach NIS 950 million, with an additional impact of about NIS 40 million anticipated for next year. This year, the special tax is expected to reduce the return on equity by between 1.3% and 1.4%.

For the first nine months of the year, net profit totaled NIS 7 billion, representing a 10% decrease in comparison with the same period last year. The bank recorded a return on equity of 14%<p, in line with the targets it set at the beginning of the year. Credit to the public has grown by 10% since the beginning of the year. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 0.49% of the total credit balance to the public-a figure similar to that recorded at the end of last year.

The bank’s board of directors has decided to distribute half of the quarter’s profits, amounting to NIS 1.2 billion. Of this sum, NIS 946 million will be paid out as a cash dividend, while NIS 236 million will be allocated for a share buyback program. Bank Hapoalim’s board has approved a new share buyback plan of up to NIS 1 billion for the coming year; this follows the completion of the previous buyback program.

Net interest income for the third quarter this year totaled NIS 4.65 billion, representing a 3.7% decrease in comparison with ethe same quarter last year. This decline is more pronounced than the decline over the first nine months of the year, when interest income totaled NIS 13.7 billion, 1.7% less than in the corresponding period. The decline was primarily caused by a reduction in income from linkage differentials (due to changes in the Consumer Price Index), a narrowing of credit margins, and a decrease in market interest rates. There was a sharp, 45% decline in the credit loss expense, which totaled NIS 500 million for the first nine months of the year, in comparison with the corresponding period last year. A similar trend prevailed in the third quarter; the bank recorded a credit loss expense of NIS 167 million shekels, half the amount recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. The bank noted a decrease in collective provisions and automatic write-offs (net), attributing this decline to an improvement in certain risk indicators, as well as more favorable macroeconomic forecasts compared with those used to calculate provisions in previous periods.

Income from fees and commissions rose 6% increase in the first nine months of 2026, reaching NIS 3.54 billion. However, in the third quarter, revenue from securities-related commissions increased by only 2% to NIS 234 million, a more moderate rise than in previous quarters. Over the first nine months, these commissions grew by 12% to NIS 733 million. Total third quarter rose by 14% to NIS 1.3 billion, driven by fees related to credit administration, financing activities, and other commission-based services.

Bank Hapoalim CEO Yadin Antebi said, "Bank Hapoalim’s strong third-quarter results reflect both the bank’s own strength and the resilience of the Israeli economy, even in an environment of declining interest rates." He added, "The main challenge for the economy is not merely to sustain growth, but to translate this resilience into long-term expansion."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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