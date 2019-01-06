BioView signs Chinese distribution deal worth NIS 70m

BioView Ltd. (TASE:BIOV), which develops and markets equipment for automating laboratory tests, reported today that it has signed a substantial cooperation agreement in China to market a product for early detection of lung cancer, using the company's automating systems. Following the announcement, the Israeli company's share price soared 30% and is trading at a market cap of NIS 44 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Chinese company Livzon Cynvenio Diagnostics Ltd. will order from BioView, systems worth at least NIS 70 million over five years. Livzon Cynvenio Diagnostics is a partnership of Chinese company Livzon Pharmaceuticals and US company Cynvenio.

BioView CEO Dr. Alon Schwebel said, "BioView's core capability in imaging and software has the potential to encourage the market to adopt innovative technologies such as liquid biopsies based on cells. As long as the biotech industry focuses on more precise solutions for patients, BioView is well placed to leverage our expertise and provide maximum precision in terms of cells and molecules. We are happy to link up with Livzon Cynvenio in order to help the early detection for lung cancer test penetrate the Chinese market as well as developing new tests for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019