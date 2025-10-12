Business travel platform Navan aims for $6.45b IPO valuation

Corporate travel management platform Navan (formerly Tripactions) is aiming for a valuation of up to $6.45 billion in its forthcoming IPO, according to a report by Reuters.

Navan plans to offer 36.9 million shares at a price of between $24 and $26, to raise $960 million. The planned valuation represents a decline from the valuation of $9 billion at which the company carried out its last financing round in 2022.

Navan was founded by Israelis Ariel Cohen and Ilan Twig in 2015. It currently operates from Palo Alto, but employs hundreds of people in Israel and elsewhere in the world. The company has expanded its activity from management of business travel to payments and enterprise expenses. Among the institutions leading the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Morgan Stanley.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2025.

