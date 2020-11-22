Cabinet approves Yaheli Rotenberg as Accountant General

Israel's cabinet today confirmed the appointment of Yaheli Rotenberg as the Ministry of Finance Accountant General. He replaces Rony Hizkiyahu who announced he was stepping down in July.

Minister of Finance Israel Katz nominated Rotenberg on October 9 but his appointment has only now been confirmed following the latest round of political agreements between the Likud and Blue & White. Rotenberg has risen through the ranks of the Accountant General's office over the past 13 years and his last position was as Head of the Financing and Credit Division, a position that leaves him well placed to present Israel to the international rating companies and raise more debt for Israel in the coming months.

Rotenberg, 46, is a certified public accountant and a graduate of Bar-Ilan University with a BA in economics and an MBA in business administration.

