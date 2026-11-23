The volatility in the capital market during the third quarter has left its mark on the financial statements of Israel’s insurance companies. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL), controlled by the Hamburger family and managed by Nir Cohen, reports that its third quarter comprehensive profit plummeted by 43%, to NIS 477 million.

The hit to the bottom line stemmed primarily from a negative return on the nostro portfolio (the company’s proprietary investment portfolio), which recorded losses totaling NIS 301 million in the third quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, comprehensive profit was NIS 2.06 billion, down 5% in comparison with the corresponding period of 2025.

Excluding the capital market losses, Harel’s core earnings on its traditional operations (health, life, and general insurance, asset management and credit), quarterly earnings rose by 3% to NIS 1 billion. This marks a 50% surge over two years and, for the first time, pushes quarterly core earnings past the NIS 1 billion mark. In the first nine months of the year, pre-tax core earnings reached a record high of NIS 2.8 billion.

Harel’s assets under management grew to NIS 654 billion at the end of the third quarter, representing a 12% increase since the beginning of the year.

Harel has declared a dividend of NIS 300 million, bringing the total value of dividends and share buybacks year-to-date to NIS 1.9 billion.

Harel’s worst setback was in life insurance, on which pre-tax profit for the third quarter plummeted to just NIS 2 million from NIS 244 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. In health insurance, pre-tax profit fell by 9% to NIS 550 million, while in the general insurance segment profit plummeted by 83.5% to NIS 46 million.

In the provident fund and pension asset management segment, Harel recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 59 million, 16% higher than in the corresponding quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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