New Covid cases reach daily peak in Israel

10,021 people were confirmed yesterday (Monday) as having contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. This is the highest number of confirmed cases in one day in Israel since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The percentage of positive test results is also high, at 10.2% of all those tested, even though two weeks have passed since the start of Israel's third lockdown.

A report from the National Data and Information Center for the War on COVID-19 points to reasons for cautious optimism, as according to the figures the infection coefficient is declining, indicating that the spread of the disease may soon slow.

The number of people hospitalized in severe condition on coronavirus wards is also very high, at 1,114, 347 of them in critical condition, and 277 of them on ventilators. This does not include people hospitalized in severe condition on geriatric wards.

So far, 4,049 people in Israel have died from the coronavirus, and the number of daily fatalities is also at a peak. 53 people died within 24 hours last Thursday. On Sunday, the number was 48.

Israel continues to lead the world in the proportion of its population vaccinated against Covid-19. So far, 2.2 million people have been vaccinated, of whom some 400,000 have already received the second dose of the vaccine. 78% of those aged 60 and over have received at least the first dose. 186,000 people were vaccinated in one day yesterday.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that, from today, people aged 40 and over will be able to book vaccination appointments with all the health funds.

