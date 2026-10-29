Count complete: Likud has 27 Knesset seats, Shas drops to 6

The Central Elections Committee has announced that all the votes in the Knesset election held in Israel on Tuesday have been counted, including from the special ballots at army posts and diplomatic missions. A total of 5,589,836 votes were cast, of which 5,564,764 were found to be valid and 25,072 invalid.

The numbers of seats for each party are as follows:

Likud - 27

Yashar - 21

Beyahad - 12

Joint Arab List - 11

Democrats - 8

Yisrael Beitenu - 7

Ra’am - 8

United Torah Judaism - 7

Shas - 6

Otzma Yehudit - 7

Religious Zionist - 6

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This gives 53 Knesset seats to the current ruling coalition, 48 seats to the opposition "block for change," and nineteen seats to the Arab parties.

The most remarkable features of the results are the surge in the number of members of Knesset representing Arab parties, up from ten in the outgoing Knesset, and the collapse of Shas, which has won its lowest number of seats since 1992.

These results are not absolutely final. Further checks of the election process are due to be carried out. The official results will be announced on Wednesday next week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.