Covid tests at Ben Gurion Airport to cost less

Prices for Covid-19 tests at Ben Gurion Airport are changing. In a tender held by the Ministry of Health, the winner was once again Femi Premium, which runs the testing system at present.

The new charges will be split between rapid tests and regular tests, and are lower than the current ones. Femi Premium will be testing larger numbers of passengers, as travel ramps up in advance of the Passover holiday and in the summer vacation season.

For a test with results obtainable within thirteen hours, travelers will pay NIS 79 if they pay on the spot at Ben Gurion Airport, and NIS 63 if they pay in advance. The current price is NIS 80.

Under the terms of the new tender, a rapid test will be available, with results within four hours. The price of this test, which most travelers will probably prefer, will be NIS 107 at the airport and NIS 85 if payment is made in advance.

The new prices will come into effect by March 27.

