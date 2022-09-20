CrowdStrike buying Israeli cybersecurity co Reposify

Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) has announced an agreement to acquire Israeli startup Reposify. This is not a major acquisition for CrowdStrike, which has a market cap of $41 billion.

According to IVC, Reposify was founded in 2016 by Yaron Tal, who serves as chief technology officer. Since then, the company has raised $8.5 million. Among its investors are First Rays Venture Partners, Joule Ventures, toDay Ventures, and mentalist Lior Suchard. According to LinkedIn, the company employs twenty people. Its website says that its technology "scans the internet for exposed assets of an organization to detect and eliminate risk from vulnerable and unknown assets before attackers can exploit them."

The official announcement states that the deal will mainly be completed in cash, but partly in CrowdStrike shares. The acquisition price was not disclosed. It is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

In 2020, CrowdStrike bought Preempt Security, a US-Israeli company, managed from the US but with a development center in Ramat Gan. CrowdStrike operates in Israel on the basis of this center.

In addition, through its Falcon Fund unit, CrowdStrike has invested in several prominent Israeli startups. Yesterday, the fund announced an investment in API (Application Programming Interface) protection company Salt Security.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz recently visited Israel and examined potential acquisitions.

On the acquisition of Reposify, Kurtz said, "Combined with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence and ITSecOps offerings, this acquisition will provide customers an adversarial view of their external-facing risk and vulnerabilities so they can be more proactive in managing their security posture and more resilient to attacks."

