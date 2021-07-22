Cynet protects Israeli Olympic athletes' data

The Elite Sports Department Administration of the Wingate Institute and the Olympic Committee of Israel have chosen Israeli cybersecurity company Cynet to protect the various electronic devices used by the Israeli delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. This follows threats of cyberattacks on these devices.

The Elite Sports Department uses the Australian-based Smartabase by Fusion sport information system. This system manages sensitive information about athletes' sports performance, and stores data on tests of their physical condition. The system analyses the data and presents the delegation's logistical teams with information on training, nutrition, and treatments athletes may be dealing with. All of this information is centralized in the cloud and accessible through the delegation's laptops and desktops.

Cynet has developed an ‘Extended Detection and Response’ (XDR) solution. The platform monitors and collects all data from the computers and the network, prevents breaches, and detects threats, to which it automatically responds or else it alerts the Cynet 24/7 monitoring and response team. The company says that the solution has been implemented at hundreds of companies worldwide.

. Events where IsraCynet founder and CEO Eyal Gruner said, "The Olympic games have always been a high priority target for hacker groups that want to disrupt the event in front of the millions of viewers around the world. You can even say that these hackers are competing with one another to win gold medals of their own. Israel is under constant cyber threats and is especially sensitive to them during events such as this oneel's enemies will do anything to disrupt our participation in the games. We at Cynet will do everything in our power to defend against these threats and attacks and do it with our own home turf technology. Our technology is the most advanced in the world, and these hackers will not know what hit them. Our biggest mission is for the Israeli delegation to enter these games without worrying about their cybersecurity at all."

Tomer Seker, Head of Strategy and Innovation at the Wingate Elite Sports Department said, "The installation of the Cynet solution is yet another big step being taken by the Department, Wingate institute, and the Olympic Committee of Israel to ensure that the Israeli delegation is secure. Cynet gives us the ability to defend the Israeli delegation against any threats to any sensitive information stored on their devices. We would like to extend our gratitude to Cynet for their cooperation."

