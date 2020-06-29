DevOps co Codefresh raises $27m

Kubernetes DevOps tools developer Codefresh today announced the completion of a $27 million Series C financing round led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Shasta Ventures and existing investors Vertex Ventures, M12: Microsoft’s Venture Fund, Viola Ventures, Hillsven, and CEIIF. These funds bring to $42 million the amount raised by the company to date.

Codefresh has developed a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform for Kubernetes and has grown dramatically with adoption from DevOps teams at Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others.

Red Dot Capital Partners managing partner Yaniv Stern will join the Codefresh board of directors and Shasta Ventures partner Isaac Roth will join the advisory board.

Codefresh was founded in 2016 by CEO Raziel Tabib and CTO Oleg Verhovsky who manages the development team in Israel. The company has 60 employees including more than 20 in Israel.

Tabib said, "Demand for a modern DevOps platform that helps engineering teams adopt and optimize workflows for Kubernetes is very high. Our continuous integration and delivery platform accelerates our customer’s migration to Kubernetes, eliminates the cost of maintaining legacy tool chains and leverages cloud-native technology practices to speed up software delivery."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020